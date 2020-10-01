Artists from the greater Binghamton area get the chance to showcase their work in person at the Broome Art Trail.

Four art trails including studios, galleries, theaters and more opens with First Friday as the kick-off event

The Broome County Arts Council will be presenting the Broome Art Trail on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Broome Art Trail was created in order to showcase what the dozens of artists the greater Binghamton area has to offer. Music, ceramic, photography, paintings and drawings will be displayed at various locations throughout Broome County such as Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Windsor, Maine and Whitney Point. With many artists being forced to showcase their art virtually for the past six months, the Broome Art Trail marks one of the first times artists will be able to convey their works in person. COVID-19 restrictions such as masks and social distancing will still be in effect.

First Friday will kick off the event in downtown Binghamton on Oct. 2. at 6 p.m. with several galleries displaying new exhibits. The Broome Art Trail is a great way to explore all of the remarkable artists the area has to offer!

There are four different trails to go down depending on the individual’s interests. Maps of the trails can be found at the Office of the Dean of Students, UUW205. Driving routes can also be found on the Broome Arts Council website, where an interactive map will display all participating art studios in a number system.

Trail #1: Rural Johnson City, Maine, Whitney Point and Rural Binghamton

Start: Richard G. Nolan’s Studio (549 E Maine Rd., Johnson City)

Janet W. Bowers Museum (13 Nanticoke Rd., Maine)

1845 One-Room Schoolhouse (13 Nanticoke Rd., Maine)

Saving Grace Art Center (2654 Main St., Whitney Point)

The Meeting Place (2654 Main St., Whitney Point)

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library (2630 E Main St., Whitney Point)

Piccadilly Lane (2634 E Main St., Whitney Point)

La Due Guitars Studio (334 Dings Hollow Rd., Whitney Point)

Cole Johnson Studio (400 Port Rd., Binghamton)

Last Stop: Crocker Hill Woodworks Studio (432 Crocker Hill Rd., Binghamton)

Want to get out and explore the Greater Binghamton area? This one is for you!

Trail #2: Windsor, Rural Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Vestal

Start: Windsor Community House (107 Main St., Windsor)

Diane Lia Studio (3621 Saddlemire Rd., Binghamton)

Sam Russo’s Woodshop (7 Stone Rd., Binghamton)

Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St., Binghamton)

KNOW Theatre (74 Carroll St., Binghamton)

Artisan Gallery (95 Court St., Binghamton)

Muckles! Ink (60 Court St., Binghamton)

Orazio Salati Studio (204 State St., Binghamton)

Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St., Binghamton)

Rebecca Austin’s Studio at Parlor City Arts (320 Water St., Binghamton)

Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St., Binghamton)

Roberson Museum Clayworks (behind Roberson Museum, 30 Front St., Binghamton)

Grapevine Cafe (220 Main St., Johnson City)

Binghamton Brewing Company (135 Baldwin St., Johnson City)

Fine Arts Society of the Southern tier (FASST) at Oakdale Mall (601-635 Harry L Dr., Johnson City)

Frank Longo’s Originals Jewelry and Gallery (4410 Watson Blvd. #1, Johnson City)

Endicott Performing Arts Center (102 Washington Ave., Endicott)

Equinox Press (14 Washington Ave., Endicott)

Endicott Visitors Center (300 Lincoln Ave., Endicott)

Endicott Meeting Room (300 Lincoln Ave., Endicott)

Vestal Museum (328 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal)

Last Stop: Nealy Van Dyke Studio (820 N. Circle Dr., Vestal)

If you’ve worked up an appetite and need to grab a bite to eat while still viewing the works of art, this trail is for you!

Trail #3: Downtown Binghamton Walking Trail

Start: Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St., Binghamton)

KNOW Theatre (74 Carroll St., Binghamton)

Artisan Gallery (95 Court St., Binghamton)

Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery (204 State St., Binghamton)

Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St., Binghamton)

Rebecca Austin at Parlor City Arts (320 Water St., Binghamton)

Muckles! Ink (60 Court St., Binghamton)

Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St., Binghamton)

Last Stop: Roberson Museum Clayworks (behind Roberson Museum, 30 Front St., Binghamton)

This trail is a great way to get some fresh air and explore Downtown Binghamton if you haven’t already!

Trail #4: Artist Studios Only!

Rebecca Austin at Parlor City Arts (320 Water St., Binghamton)

Sam Russo’s Woodshop (7 Stone Rd., Binghamton)

Live woodturning demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days.

Diane Lia Studio (3621 Saddlemire Rd., Binghamton)

Live thrown pottery demonstrations will take place the whole day each day of the event.

Crocker Hill Woodworks (432 Crocker Hill Rd., Binghamton)

Live wooden furniture techniques will be demonstrated for the entirety of the event each day.

Cole Johnson Studio (400 Port Rd., Binghamton)

Live large-scale graphite work will be demonstrated upon request during both days.

Nealy Van Dyke Studio (820 N. Circle Dr., Vestal)

La Due Guitars (334 Dings Hollow Rd., Whitney Point)

Live guitar-carving techniques will be shown all day each day of the event.

This trail is a great option if you want to get to know more about the artists themselves!

Apart from these trails, several destinations will be having live musical performances throughout the weekend that you can stop by!

Binghamton Brewing Company (135 Baldwin St., Johnson City)

Dulcimer-acoustic ensemble Curt Osgood & Friends will perform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Phelps Mansion (191 Court St., Binghamton)

Cella and piano duo Shepherd & Ewe will perform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3. Cello duo Hakan Tayga-Hromek and Emma Shennaman will perform at 12 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Vestal Museum (328 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal)

Experimental jazz band The Wombats will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Muckles! Ink (60 Court St., Binghamton)

Concert manager for BU’s music department and a founding member of Driftwood Joe Kollar will perform at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. Old-time artist and banjo player Paul Kaonui will perform at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Endicott Visitors Center (300 Lincoln Ave., Endicott)

Guitarist Rick Iacovelli will perform at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. Guitarists Mark Blackwell and Nani Sandiani will perform at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St., Binghamton)

Cello duo Hakan Tayga-Hromek & Emma Shennaman will perform at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Singer-songwriter Loveday will perform at 1:30 on Oct. 4.

Artisan Gallery (95 Court St., Binghamton)

Spoken word poetry will be read by Harun Abdur-Rahim at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Grapevine Cafe (220 Main St., Johnson City)

Singer-songwriters Pete Ruttle and Joe Kollar will perform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Saving Grace Art Center (2654 Main St., Whitney Point)

Old-time singer-songwriter Andru Bemis will perform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4.

FASST at Oakdale Mall (601-635 Harry L Dr., Johnson City)

Bluegrass artist Robert Siegers will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Windsor Band Pagoda (near 107 Main St., Windsor)

Guitar and fiddle duo Rosetree will perform at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4.