A step-by-step guide on DIYing in the age of COVID

For the video tutorial, click here

Masks have become a part of our everyday lives, so we might as well make them look stylish! Want to keep yourself healthy? Well, masks are the best way to help prevent yourself and others from getting sick. The process of making a mask is quite simple and fun. Even the newest of sewers will be able to create their own. Making masks is also a great way to kill some time while many activities have been canceled. By making your own mask, you will be able to show off your style and flair. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making your own mask.

Supplies needed:

(1) piece of flannel fabric (9x6in)

(1) piece of cotton fabric (9x6in)

(2) 7.5in elastic pieces

Thread

Sewing machine

Scissors

Sewing pins

Marker

Note: It is entirely possible to sew a mask by hand, it might just take more time! The steps will be the same as it is with a sewing machine.

1. To begin making your mask, cut two pieces of fabric into 9-by-6 inch rectangles and lay them on top of one another. If either of the pieces have patterns, make sure to flip them upside down. Then, pin the fabric together, making sure to leave about an inch and a half worth of space on one side. This space won’t be sewn right away, as it is needed to flip the fabric inside out.

2. Now it’s time to sew! Thread the sewing machine, and place the fabric underneath the foot. On a low setting, begin to sew and backstitch at one side of the open space mentioned in step one. Stop sewing once you are about an inch and a half away from where you began and backstitch.

3. Now flip the fabric inside out and line up the edges of the unsewn area. Then take the elastic and pin it about 0.5 inches down from the top on both sides. Place the fabric underneath the foot and sew along the entire piece of fabric. Remember to backstitch over the elastic to help reinforce it.

4. You should have what looks like a piece of fabric with two pieces of elastic on both sides at this point. Now it’s time for the pleats! Pleats are an easy way to help make the mask fit more securely on your face. To pleat the fabric, grab the sides and lay the fabric over the top of one another about 0.5 inches. Repeat this process twice and remember to make it symmetrical across both sides. Finally, place the fabric underneath the foot and backstitch over both of the pleats to reinforce them. Make sure the elastic is out of the way, as it won’t be able to stretch if it is sewn over.

You’ve now created your own mask! You’ll look stylish and unique when you’re out in public while doing your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Stop the spread of the coronavirus by sharing with your friends and family how fun and creative making your own mask is.