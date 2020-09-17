The concerts will take place outdoors in front of the gallery, feature a variety of bands and music

Concerts are making a triumphant return with venues utilizing outdoor spaces and even drive-in concerts. Binghamton’s music scene is a great place to see a variety of live shows, and with Renaissance Floral Gallery’s Sunday Concert Series coming up, it is returning to that status quo with a line-up of local artists.

Starting on Sunday, Sept. 20, the Renaissance Floral Gallery, located on 199 Main St., will be hosting concerts every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Seven different acts will be playing from Sept. 20 until the last show on Nov. 1. The concerts will be held outdoors in front of the Renaissance Floral Gallery, where seasonal items like pumpkins and flowers will be available to purchase and local vendors will be selling food. With the Renaissance Floral Gallery open, people can enjoy both the music and browsing the store’s offerings.

Elijah Summers, 22, of Binghamton, is one of the event organizers for the concert series.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd and there’s plenty of space to accommodate,” Summers said. “There is a lot of space out the back of the shop and out front where they will be playing.”

All events in this series will follow COVID-19 guidelines with the concert being completely outdoors.

A variety of bands with a range of sounds will be playing at the series. Uncle Shake is one of them. Their sound is unique and each song usually focuses on a specific story. They play banjos and guitars, mainly in the “rag rock” genre. A duo called The Vollmers will be playing bluegrass-style country music. A husband and wife duo, they not only play music but also teach it in lessons and workshops in the Binghamton area. On the other end of the musical spectrum is Binghamton singer-songwriter Amber Martin, who carries a soothing and soulful voice with her acoustic guitar. The different talents playing here provides a showcase for local Binghamton artists with ample time to impress their audience.

Summers is in his own folk-rock band, The Get Together, which will be playing their show on Oct. 18. As a musician who often plays and sees live music, he said the absence of concerts caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes him miss them a great deal. This played a part in his decision to become an event organizer. Summers stressed the importance of why people should go check out the Sunday Concert Series.

“Not having [concerts] around was a big motivator to get this thing at the flower shop going,” Summers said. “I think people need live music in their life. It’s very much an enriching experience.”