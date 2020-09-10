Treat yourself to delicious meals while supporting Black-owned buisnesses

One of the best ways to indirectly support the Black Lives Matter movement is to buy from Black-owned businesses. That being said, Black-owned stores, brands, services and restaurants are, sadly, not easy to find. Systemic solutions are needed to fix systemic problems, but one of the most powerful actions you can individually take to show local politicians the value of Black community members is to use your buying power and support Black-owned businesses. Doing so gives Black-owned businesses representation in the economy, works to reduce the racial wealth gap and helps keep these businesses alive, thus allowing for a more diverse, integrated and financially well-off community.

We all know that Downtown Binghamton has some exceptional food options, but the next time you and your friends want to grab something to eat or order takeout, consider trying a Black-owned restaurant. Here is a list of Black-owned restaurants located in Binghamton that you can support.

Caribbean Patty World

Serving Caribbean-inspired meals for over 20 years, Caribbean Patty World provides a variety of options you are sure to like. The jerk chicken and oxtail are favorites among customers. They are currently only providing curbside and delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Something Different 2 Eat

This restaurant offers vegan options such as black bean sliders on “Hakeem’s Salad” and vegan muffins. This restaurant serves brunch, lunch and dinner and is open late all week for those nights you are craving delicious soul food. They are currently serving through takeout or delivery, only.

Nature’s Design Health Food Store and Cafe

Although Nature’s Design is known as a health food store, many do not realize there is also a cafe located inside. The cafe serves brunch and lunch, offering vegan options, delicious soups and overall good-for-you options. They are operating under delivery-only at the moment.

Royal Caribbean Cafe

Another Caribbean option located on Lake Avenue is the Royal Caribbean Cafe, whose macaroni and cheese and curry chicken are must-try dishes. They are open for dine-in or takeout.

Tsha’s Kitchen

This restaurant is a perfect option for a great meal at a low budget, offering amazing fried plantains or a double side of the popular macaroni and cheese for only $2 with the purchase of any entree. They are providing a temporary menu for takeout and delivery at this time.

Sycomore Haitian Restaurant

If you are in the mood for authentic Haitian food, Sycomore is the place to order takeout from. They offer large portions and a delectable griot, which is pork shoulder marinated in citrus and fried.

Bernice Brews

For all of your coffee and tea needs, Bernice Brews is a new coffee shop on Washington Avenue in Endicott, with delectable baked goods to go with your drink.

Spotlight / Muffer’s Kitchen

Although Spotlight is mostly known for its live performances, it also houses Muffer’s Kitchen. The soul food is inspired by the grandmother of the owner, Damien Cornwell, whom he called “Muffer.”