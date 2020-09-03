Triple J Farm seeks to create generational wealth for black families, inspire black farmers

It’s been a decade since James Minton, owner of Triple J Farm, left his Harlem home for 20 acres of land in Windsor, New York. With the help of his wife Wilhelmina and their family, Minton has now created a multigenerational Black-owned company.

“Family is everything to us, it’s the reason why my grandfather moved to Windsor,” said Jarrad Nwameme, 32, chief executive officer of Triple J Farm and the grandson of James Minton, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. “He wanted a place for his family if something ever went wrong in the city, and he loves the fact that he can offer a place for [his] family to visit if they ever need peace of mind.”

With seven children of his own, 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, Minton and his family owns 400 chickens, four ducks, four turkeys, six dogs and their cow, Maribel. Nwameme handles the logistics of the company, including its social media pages and events, alongside his cousins.

The decision to move upstate not only allowed Minton to fulfill his childhood dreams becoming a farmer, but also the chance to demand change in the agriculture industry. According to the USDA Census of Agriculture, Black farmers have not only lost 80 percent of their land from 1910 to 2007, but the percentage of Black farmers has dropped drastically over the years. In 2012, it was reported that Black farmers made up less than two percent of all farmers in comparison to the 14 percent seen in 1910. In response, Triple J Farms has decided to shift the narrative by promoting Black representation through the hashtags “#BuyLand”, “#MakeFarmersBlackAgain” and “#GenerationalWealth” that can be found inside their egg cartons.

“Imagine waking up every morning to the message, ‘Buy land,’” Nwameme said. “That’s going to be embedded in your head subconsciously and you’re just going to go out and do it. The message goes beyond Triple J Farm. It’s a message I think everyone needs to hear. We want to empower our communities and support Black people working with family to create generational wealth.”

To purchase eggs, individuals can visit Triple J Farm’s website at https://triplejfarmnyc.com or visit them on Tuesdays at the Downtown Courtyard Market in Binghamton. Triple J Farm is also hosting two “Brunch & Go” events this September. One will take place at the Bundy Museum of History and Art in Binghamton on Sept. 26 and the other will be held on Sept. 27 in Brooklyn, NY.

“We’re a different kind of farm, we’re trying to connect the younger audience with the idea of farming,” Nwameme said. “Everyone loves brunch and because we can’t sit inside anymore, we created ‘Brunch & Go’ which provides people with the brunch ambiance. It’s fun, there’s good music and we offer people our specialty omelette — shrimp/lobster, egg white, veggie and meat lover — alongside a dozen of our eggs with a sangria or mimosa.”

When constructing future events for Triple J Farm, Nwameme and his family are keeping legacy and Black excellence in mind.

“My grandfather laid the foundation in order for our legacy to continue,” Nwameme said. “He’s just a giving man who’s done a lot for so many people, and I’m so happy and proud that he’s getting so much back in return. My grandfather raised his kids in the streets of Harlem in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s which was tough, and the fact that we’re here now, telling our story is not something we would’ve thought 20 years ago. That’s Black excellence to me; the ability to always be above average, work with integrity and do the unexpected. If we can inspire and empower our communities to create generational wealth then we’ve done our job at Triple J Farm.”