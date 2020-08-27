Shuna’s Hair Studio on Clinton Street is one of many Black-owned businesses you can support in the Binghamton area.

From food to self-care, check out these businesses to support the Black community

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing conversations about racial inequality and justice, it is important to recognize that racial differences impact every area of life and society, including small businesses. According to the Society for Human Resources Management, Black men make $0.87 to each dollar earned by white men while Black women earn $0.63 to every dollar earned by white women. While many of the causes for the racial wealth disparity are systemic, supporting Black-owned businesses can help Black communities build wealth and create more economic opportunities. While this list by no means encompasses them all, we at Pipe Dream have included a list of local Black-owned businesses you can visit. We hope these options provide helpful ways to support racial equity in our local community while enjoying a bite, getting your hair done or treating yourself to a new outfit.

1. B Families Mart

Located on Main Street, B Families Mart offers inexpensive Caribbean, West Indian and American food.

2. Bernice Brews

This new coffee shop located on Washington Avenue in Endicott hosts poetry and music nights featuring artists from all over the country and world.

3. Caribbean Patty World

Caribbean Patty World offers authentic Caribbean food for curbside pickup and dine-in. With dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, curry goat and “Rasta Pasta,” the restaurant offers a wide variety of items to choose from as well as a bar.

4. Dayseon’s Fashion

Located on Main Street, Dayseon’s sells apparel and clothing for men, women and children, offering a wide range of options in graphic tees and sweatshirts.

5. Family Delights

Family Delights on Main Street is a convenience store that sells imported foods such as oxtails, Jamaican plantain flour and international snacks.

6. Hair It Is

Hair It Is provides various hair services including box braids, cornrows and more. Interested customers can send photos of their hair along with a photo of what type of hair they would like for a quote.

7. Miracles Beauty Salon

This full-service hair salon on Main Street offers weaves, braids, hair-cutting, wigs and more along with eyelash extensions and waxing. The business focuses on subtle hair looks and has been in business since 1994.

8. Nature’s Design Health Food Store

Nature’s Design sells a variety of wellness products including supplements, body care products, health foods, veggie juices and smoothies, baked goods and more for a variety of diets such as gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan and more. The business emphasizes spreading a healthy lifestyle and offers lifestyle lectures and vegan cooking classes.

9. The New Indigo

Quinn Singer, owner of The New Indigo is a modern healer and tarot therapist. Having suffered from child sexual abuse, she seeks to heal others through tarot readings, art and more. Singer has over ten years of experience working with individuals suffering from trauma.

10. Paradise Hair World

Paradise Hair World is a beauty supply store that sells wigs, hair extensions and other hair products.

11. Shuna’s Hair Studio

Located on Clinton Street on Binghamton’s West Side, Shuna’s Hair Studio strives for inclusivity and serving all hair types. They offer treatments, cuts, weaves, makeup and eyelash extensions along with makeup products.

12. Something Different

This Clinton Street soul and vegan food restaurant has a calm and homely atmosphere. The restaurant places an emphasis on offering whole and healthy foods.