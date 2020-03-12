“Sweet Charity” tells the story of a young New York City dancer and her quest to find love.

Show to explore a dancer's quest for love

While the midpoint of the semester may be a sour time for many, this year’s Mainstage spring musical aims to sweeten up midterms week.

Based on a script by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, “Sweet Charity” tells the story of a young New York City dancer named Charity Valentine and her attempts to find love. Despite her generous heart and desire to see the best in everyone around her, her kindness is taken advantage of, and she spends the length of the musical in a series of comedic disappointments and betrayals.

Tiffany Ricciardi, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience and a member of the run crew for the production, said casting choices help add to the experience of the play.

“I know a lot of the actors and actresses personally and their roles fit them so well that it makes it so easy to forget their actual identity,” Ricciardi said.

Morgan Immoor, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, plays the promiscuous Suzanne. Immoor, a member of the Binghamton University Dance Team, said the cast’s diversity also led to a more cohesive production.

“My favorite part of working with the cast is putting together everyone’s varying backgrounds to create a special meaning to this show, “ Immoor said.

Emphasizing the show’s comedic value, David Wynen, the director and choreographer of the show and an assistant professor of theatre, said he feels the student body would be well served to attend a showing.

“It is really an integrated song and dance show based on the work of [Bob] Fosse,” Wynen said. “The audience will go through the ups and downs of the show, but love the journey and the incredible comic script of Neil Simon. “

Immoor added that the themes inherent in the production, such as self-worth, are relatable to any young person, despite the story’s distance from the present day.

“’Sweet Charity’ brings us all back in time to a world much different than today, however, with similar person-to-person problems we face every day,” Immoor said. “We’re emerged into Charity’s life as we follow her struggle to find her self-value. “

Students can attend performances in the Watters Theater located in the Anderson Center on March 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8:00 p.m., and a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on March 22. Dates may be subject to change because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.