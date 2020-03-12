Wes will be joined by two other keynote speakers for entreprenuership event

Musician Sheck Wes and two other self-made entrepreneurs will visit Binghamton University this Thursday.

On March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Mandela Room, the Self-Made Team and the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) will hosting an event to encourage minorities and millennials to explore real estate investing, venture capital and the music, art and fashion industries.

“Our vision is to design a distinctly entrepreneurial community by emphasizing the intersection of business and culture,” members of the Self-Made Team wrote in an Instagram post. “These initiatives will increase an understanding of cultural diversity.”

The keynote speakers include rapper and songwriter Sheck Wes, real estate investor Ani Sanyal and Amaurys Grullon, co-founder of fashion brand The Bronx Native.

Darren Tun, a junior majoring in cinema and founder of the Cinema Society of Binghamton University, and Aldair Cardoso, ‘19, co-founder of the Self-Made Team, will host the event.

The event is free and open to BU students, however, organizers request that attendees RSVP beforehand.

