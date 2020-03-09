A look at the area's best thrift stores

The Binghamton area has had a long-flourishing history of businesses tied to the fashion industry. The Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company was founded in 1899 and was a thriving industry in the area for decades. With important historical ties to fashion, it is no wonder that Binghamton now has numerous vintage clothing stores with a variety of options to fit any style.

Shopping vintage is a great way to help the environment, and giving a new life to used clothing is a great way to express unique styles and prevent landfills from being packed with unnecessary garbage. Here is Pipe Dream’s guide to the best places to shop vintage in Binghamton.

Mabel D. Orr Fashion Boutique, 118 Washington St.

This is arguably one of the best places to shop both vintage and consignment pieces in Binghamton, and it’s the place to be if you need help expressing your individual style. The owner is helpful with finding the perfect pieces for any special occasion or just an everyday outfit. The store’s welcoming environment and an abundance of Levi and Calvin Klein jeans, occasion dresses, vintage jewelry, sweaters and business attire will surely keep you shopping for hours. The pieces are constantly being rotated in and out, and there are often sales at the end of each season.

Stephen’s Vintage Clothing, 141 Washington St.

If you want to jazz up your basic outfits with unique pieces, then Stephen’s Vintage Clothing is the place for you as it offers offbeat vintage graphic T-shirts, scarves, sweaters and jeans. Unlike many other stores, Stephen’s is strictly vintage and the owner has quite an eye for unique, beautiful pieces. The prices are very affordable for college students who don’t want to break the bank, but keep in mind, it is cash only.

The Salvation Army, 3-5 Griswold St.

The Salvation Army is a chain store with locations across the nation, and Binghamton’s location has a reputation for being one of the best in the area. Brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Nike are extremely common and the pieces are almost always in perfect condition. If you’re looking for something vintage or special, this is the perfect place as it has dresses from the ’60s and sometimes designer bags and shoes if you look hard enough. The store also has special deals each day depending on the color tag attached to the clothes, so keep your eye out for extra savings.

Vintageness Consignment Boutique, 125 Rano Blvd.

This store is unique in that it offers both high-end, designer pieces and everyday clothes. Brands like Kate Spade, Louis Vuitton, Coach and Dooney & Bourke are sold for a fraction of their original prices which will give a fix to anyone who has a love for designer brands. Levi, Adidas, J.Crew and St. John’s Bay clothing items are also offered for people who don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on a single shopping trip.