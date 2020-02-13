Concert will include house, techno, breakbeat

Fans of electronic music should gather up their glow sticks and get ready for a night of pounding bass drops, as local bar and venue The Cave will host “RAVE at The CAVE” on Saturday, Feb. 15. The concert will run from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., and will feature multiple Binghamton University student DJs.

Sarah Baer, owner of The Cave, wrote in an email that the event is the first of its kind at the bar and night club.

“‘RAVE at The CAVE’ will feature four student DJs from [BU],” Baer wrote. “Some may know them as DJ Bofa, DJ J Palmer, DJ Ora Z and DJ Roni. They will be playing a range of music from house, techno, breakbeat and jungle.”

The Cave is perhaps best known for its weekly drag shows, referred to as “Icon Thursdays.” Featuring a variety of drag queens based in the Binghamton area, these shows are a key element of Binghamton’s LGBTQ subculture and typically draw a large audience.

Baer said “RAVE at the CAVE” is part of an effort to create a diverse lineup of events to appeal to as many community members as possible. A typical week for The Cave features the Thursday drag shows, which are preceded by lessons in line dancing, a general dance night on Fridays featuring a local DJ and a different event each Saturday night. Baer wrote that this focus on variety, along with The Cave’s Infinity LED dance floor, makes the location one of the best places to enjoy Binghamton’s nightlife.

“One thing that sets us apart from the rest is our Infinity LED dance floor!” Baer wrote. “There is not a place around that has one.”

“RAVE at The CAVE” is the product of a collaboration between Baer and Laurie Azoulai, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience. According to Baer, the two had previously worked on collaborative events including “O’Spacis,” a recurring electronic music event hosted by WHRW 90.5 FM. Baer wrote that previous events had a great turnout.

“Over the time, [Azoulai] and I have developed [a] professional relationship, and that is when I went to her to help with ‘RAVE at The CAVE!’” Baer wrote. “We hope to host this event once a month.”

“RAVE at The CAVE” will be held at The Cave, located at 53 Chenango St. The event is 18+, with tickets costing $8 for attendees under 21 and $5 for those 21+. Tickets can be purchased at the door.