Patrick Earns, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

My favorite movie that came out this year was “Uncut Gems,” starring a suspiciously talented Adam Sandler. It’s a two-and-a-half-hour anxiety attack disguised as a movie about a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction. I can’t remember the last time I saw a movie that was so effective at keeping the viewer in a constant state of low-grade terror. Even in its less tense moments, there’s an overwhelming feeling that everything could fall apart at any moment. The fact that Sandler was snubbed for an Oscar nomination despite putting up the best performance of the year is inexcusable, and I plan to be angry about it for at least a decade.

Calendra Scahill, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

My favorite movie of the year was easily “Avengers: Endgame.” I’m obsessed with Marvel movies, so this was the perfect way to reunite the characters in a thrilling adventure after the tense and shocking ending of “Avengers: Infinity War.” Although the movie was three hours, I barely noticed as I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. With a riveting combination of drama, comedy and action, it’s no surprise this movie broke box-office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time. Although it may not win an Oscar, “Avengers: Endgame” will always hold a special place in my heart.

Elizabeth Short, Assistant Opinions Editor

My favorite movie was “Always Be My Maybe.” Ali Wong and Randall Park are brilliant together in this rom-com. The writing manages to be ridiculously funny yet sweet and meaningful, while putting together a unique romance between the two main characters. It makes you get fully invested in the story. Not to mention, they pulled off some ridiculous scenes in a way I didn’t think anyone else could.

Sasha Hupka, Editor-in-Chief

At first glance, “Booksmart” might seem a little juvenile, but I thoroughly enjoyed the film. It was a touching coming-of-age story packaged with a powerful message — there’s no “right” way to live high school, or life, for that matter. Admittedly, I also liked the film because I easily identified with Molly and Amy, its two main characters. Alas, I was a nerd in high school and remain one to this day. Still, the movie is humorous and heartwarming. It has something for everyone, even the popular kids.