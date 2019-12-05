De-stress before finals with local art and culture

With the stress of papers and finals around the corner, try passing the corners of Binghamton’s Artists’ Row to take a break from it all. Check out our monthly First Friday roundup for an assortment of relaxing galleries and events to destress with on Dec. 6.

Dec. 6 at Community Options Inc. (182-184 State St.)

The “Noise Ratio” exhibition will feature a collection of work by artist Luke H.

Dec. 6 — Feb. 1 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts (186 State St.)

“Sweet 16,” an anniversary group show, will feature work from multiple artists as Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts celebrates 16 years of representing artists from all over the world.

Dec. 6 at Atomic Tom’s (196 State St.)

The Binghamton Live Songwriters Series will feature live music performed by John Kanazawich with feature act Honker and guest songwriters, which might escalate into an impromptu jam session with surprise guests.

Dec. 6 — Jan. 27 at the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The holiday group show will feature photographs from Greg Chianis and David LoParco, drawings from Wayne Claypatch, ceramics from Fern P. Lynn, laser relief sculptures from Justin Kovac and small sculptures from Marie LoParco.

Dec. 6 — Jan. 2 at Southern Tier AIDS Program (208 State St.)

“Perspectives” will feature various local artists in an exhibition dedicated to uplifting artists of color.

Dec. 5 — Dec. 21 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The Annual Holiday Show will feature supporting and exhibiting members and will sell gifts and art. A workshop for children to make gifts will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14. Memberships cost $35.

Dec. 6 — Dec. 20 at The Memory Maker Project (215 State St.)

The Memory Maker Gallery will have art and prints created by people living with memory loss for sale. All sales support art programs for people living with memory loss.

Dec. 6 at Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

Singer-songwriter Pat Raube will perform and all art on the wall will be sold at 30 percent off.

Nov. 12 — Dec. 24 at Mabel D. Orr Fashion Boutique (118 Washington St.)

The “Electric Holiday Gifts” shop will be selling clothes, handcrafted jewelry and gifts. Items are made by Mambu Design and Sandora Chappelle.

Dec. 5 — Dec. 28 at Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

“Celestial Bodies: de revolutionibus orbium coelestium” will feature stellar images provided by the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Dec. 6 at the Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The Phelps Mansion Museum’s Elf on the Shelf, Dash, will have a scavenger hunt and invites families and children to visit the museum. After the scavenger hunt, kids will be invited to the ballroom for a holiday-themed craft activity.

Nov. 14 — Jan. 5 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

“Home for the Holidays” will feature hundreds of trees lighting up the Roberson Museum and Science Center. Roberson will also be offering special seasonal planetarium shows and tours.

Dec. 6 — Dec. 31 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

The “Tall Boy and Other Paintings” exhibition will feature acrylic and oil paintings by artist David Hull.

Dec. 6 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

Student band Jackfruit will be playing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bundy Museum Annex.

Dec. 6 — Dec. 31 at Gallery 131 (131 Main St.)

“Seasonscapes” will feature an art exhibition and silent auction featuring the art of Cary Fellows in partnership with Community Baptist Church. Proceeds will go to “Stroll for Cole” and the “Walk to Defeat ALS.”

Dec. 6 — Jan. 31 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

The “From Within Dreams” exhibition will feature silver gelatin prints by artist Matthew R. Browning.

Nov. 1 — Dec. 31 at the Marcy Swartz Gallery (5 Riverside Drive)

The work of Patricia Evans’ students at Broome Community College will be on display at “The Best Faces,” which will feature portraits of suffragettes, Holocaust victims, Underground Railroad passengers, war veterans and Native Americans.