WHRW's annual event returns this weekend

This weekend, student DJs will showcase their music and rock the house as the space department at WHRW 90.5 FM returns with their annual event, Cafe O’Spacis, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Cafe Oasis. Over the years, O’Spacis has become a staple event for WHRW, thrown each semester.

O’Spacis is a live show that will feature a lineup of six Binghamton University students who are station members of WHRW. Jacky, The Space Dandies, Roni, Jordanmasc, Ora Z and Double Negative will all take the stage, in that order.

According to Alyssa Boyle, director of the space department for WHRW and a senior double-majoring in linguistics and Korean studies, the goal of the event is to display students’ talents in a diverse range of electronic music.

“The event is a great opportunity for students to practice their music and show the kind of music they like,” Boyle said. “Electronic music is not always easy to find, so this provides a space for anyone who appreciates the music or a high-energy dancing environment.”

While O’Spacis is centered around the student body this semester, all are welcome to come out and get involved, and the space department is always open to newcomers. Boyle said both alumni and members of the Binghamton community have performed at the event in previous years.

“Our goal is to get new people involved, you don’t need to be an expert,” Boyle said. “We always encourage new people to try it out. If you’re interested, then you should apply. I’ve only been DJing for less than a year, so I’m not a pro, but it feels like a real achievement to have the chance to perform in front of an audience.”

Although O’Spacis has been around for years, Boyle is especially looking forward to this year’s performance, as it will be her first time DJing in front of a live audience. She hopes to continue the event’s mission to allow individuals the space to practice their craft and meet others who share similar interests.

“It’s a really great event that’s been happening in Binghamton, and I would say it’s probably the most anticipated event within the radio,” she said. “By the second week of school everyone’s thinking about it already. I’ve spent the last month planning it, there’s a lot involved, but I’m really excited. It’s a really cool scene, I’m grateful the space department offers spaces like this.”

Admission for the event is $5. Guests must be 18 or older to enter and 21 or older to drink with a valid ID.