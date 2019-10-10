Events will feature Apollo space missions and antique Halloween collection

This weekend, Broome County is preparing to go back in time.

The county will be participating in Path Through History Weekends (PTHW), a statewide initiative run by tourism site I Love NY. The initiative comes to all regions of New York state on various weekends of the year.

Local establishments will be hosting a variety of events on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, each at different times and locations, to showcase and celebrate the area’s past. It will be an opportunity for Binghamton residents and visitors to catch a glimpse into the rich history of the surrounding region while partaking in engaging and unique events across different establishments. Each site’s event will have separate hosts, allowing those interested to pick and choose which places they would like to go to and at what times.

To organize the weekend, Visit Binghamton partnered with the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development to contact local establishments and coordinate the events, according to Nikki Nesbit, destination marketing sales representative at Visit Binghamton.

“We reach out to a number of different establishments in the area, based on whether they would potentially be interested or if they’ve participated before,” she said.

The two organizations worked together to facilitate the event and work with each establishment, and figure out other logistical and user-oriented aspects of the weekend. Those interested can find an interactive map showing each event and location, as well as its hours, on the Go All Out Broome website. Lora Zier, senior planner at the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development, has been helping plan the event each year since 2011 and emphasized how the events uses new technology designed by the county government.

“The Broome County GIS (Geographic Information System) staff created the interactive map, which I believe is the only one of its kind for Path Through History Weekend[s] statewide,” Zier said.

PTHW allows for those in the area during Columbus Day weekend to gain access to special events hosted at 10 different sites throughout Broome County. One organization participating is TechWorks!, which will host a moon mission-themed event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday that showcases Binghamton’s involvement in the Apollo space missions — much of which took place at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Susan Sherwood, executive director at TechWorks!, said Binghamton’s past can serve as inspiration for its future.

“This is one of the most productive, industrial and innovative communities in the United States, and has been for more than a hundred years,” she said. “We’re trying to encourage people to keep problem-solving and to keep getting involved in technology.”

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society in the town of Maine will also be hosting a “HAUNTED BY HALLOWEEN!” event at their museum, showcasing a very large antique and vintage Halloween collection.

“It features postcards, jack-o’-lanterns, candy containers, noisemakers and it depicts all the history of Halloween in America,” said Sue Lisk, curator at the museum.

The exhibition spans three rooms, one of which features a room set up to look like an authentic Halloween party from the 1920s, and another which will have tarot card readings for $5 each. Refreshments will be served and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The full list of participating groups includes: Nanticoke Valley Historical Society, Country Wagon Produce, Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park, TechWorks!, Endicott History and Heritage Center, Cutler Botanic Garden, Roberson Museum and Science Center, the Vestal Museum and the Bundy Museum of History and Art. The Recreation Park Carousel will also be open to all. Information on each establishment’s event as well as their hours is available on the Go All Out Broome website, as well as on the Facebook event page.