Event will feature local artists and Halloween-themed festivities

It’s finally October, which means spooky season is in full swing. If you’re looking for some artsy fall festivities to prepare you for Halloween, look no further than our monthly First Friday roundup. This month’s First Friday will take place on Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include 19 venues in Downtown Binghamton, on the West Side and on the South Side.

FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Sept. 6 — Oct. 4 at The Memory Maker Project (215 State St.)

“Beatles [And Other Animals]” will show art by Richard Chupp as part of The Memory Maker Project, which features artwork by local artists living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss.

Oct. 3 — Oct. 26 at the Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

The “Twelve Years in Painting” exhibition will show the work of artist Joseph Q. Daily over the course of his 12-year career, dating back to his first forays in plein air painting.

Oct. 4 — Nov. 23 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts (186 State St.)

The “Play” exhibition will feature the work of A.J. Fries, a Buffalo-based artist. Fries uses toys to call on his viewers to notice their place in the world and bring them back to their childhood innocence.

Oct. 4 at Atomic Tom’s (196 State St.)

The “Rod Serling Exhibit & Teleplay” will be a staged reading of Rod Serling’s original Twilight Zone episode, which was not aired because of its controversial nature. “Songwriters,” co-hosted by Devinne Meyers and Matthew Cornwell, will also take place before and after the reading of the Twilight Zone episode.

Oct. 4 at Community Options Inc. (182-184 State St.)

The “Seasonal Skulls” exhibition will feature a selection of pen and ink skulls, fauna and flora by artist Bill Brandenburg.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 26 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The “Cries and Whispers” exhibition will feature paintings by artists Jean Luongo and Anthony Santuoso.

Oct. 4 — Nov. 29 at the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The “Making an Impression” gallery will feature the work of artist Beth Atkinson, who specializes in relief printmaking in linoleum and woodcut.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 31 at STAP Prevention Services (206 State St.)

The “Resilience” exhibition will feature the works of Kristen Nicole, Ayana Gale and Peter M. Mwangi, all local artists of color.

Oct. 4 at the Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

The “First Friday Special” exhibition will feature singer-songwriter Pat Raube, with 30 percent off everything on the walls.

Oct. 4 at Imagicka (39 Court St.)

The “Binghamton Zombie Walk & Nukporfe” will be sponsored and hosted by the Binghamton Zombie Walk with the creator Marianne Bauer and zombie mayor and undertaker William Thorpe. Imagicka will also host the Nukporfe African Dance-Drumming Ensemble and James Burns, director of the ensemble and an associate professor of music and Africana studies at Binghamton University.

Oct. 4 at the Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The “Halloween Craft Workshops” will feature a reading of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in the mansion’s library at 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 4 at the American Civic Association (131 Front St.)

The “Pakistani Night” event has a $10 admission fee for adults and a $5 admission fee for children under five. The event will feature music, a traditional Pakistani cooking demonstration presented by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and a Street Style Pakistani Fashion Show presented by Shehnaz Khan and Anthony Bak Buccitelli.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 26 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

The “October Haunts” event will include special guided lantern tours through Roberson Mansion. Guests will be able to hear the stories of the souls who resided there in the past and present.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 29 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St., 3rd floor gallery)

The “Reaching into Darkness: An Exploration of Dark Thoughts” exhibition will feature disturbing imagery, strange dreams, shadows in the night and untold dark thoughts. There will be live music by Phil McGovern from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mike Burrell from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 29 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St., 2nd floor gallery)

“To Live for the Revolution: A History of Organizing in Binghamton” will feature an archive of class struggle in Binghamton from the perspective of Kojo Senoo, ‘19.

Oct. 4 at the Trinity Memorial Church (44 Main St.)

“Brass Concert!”, a free concert with Southern Tier Brass and Timothy Smith on the organ, will include music from the Renaissance to Dixieland.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 29 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

The “Hidden in Plain Sight” exhibition will feature traveling photography from the Preservation League of New York State.

Oct. 4 — Oct. 26 at Marcy Swartz Gallery at Riverside Towers (5 Riverside Drive)

“Passionate” will feature set decoration, mixed media, acryilics, oils and other forms of sculptures.