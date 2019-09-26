Two-day event to feature gaming, workshops and trivia

Fans of science fiction, fantasy, comic books, tabletop games and more will flock Downtown this weekend to RoberCon, a two-day convention at the Roberson Museum and Science Center running from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29.

Going into its sixth year, RoberCon is an annual fan favorite. This year, the event has expanded to include more activities, including a larger tabletop gaming section, more writing workshops and more opportunities for developers to showcase their games. Organizers have also organized Harry Potter trivia and a cosplay contest to decide who wins best dressed. Many local authors have been coming to the event for years to teach attendees how to write short stories, and fantasy author David B. Coe will be in attendance as a special guest.

Natalie Shoemaker, marketing and events coordinator at the Roberson Museum, said the goal of the event is to provide a place for people to express themselves and enjoy all elements of sci-fi.

“There’s a large growth in the geek community, which is really amazing, and a convention is a great way to showcase this wonderfully blossoming culture of really creative people,” Shoemaker said. “We want to nurture that in the community.”

She said that the museum is happy to provide a location for people to dress up in cosplay, showcase their fan art and just enjoy their interests.

“RoberCon is a love letter to the geek community here in Binghamton,” Shoemaker said.

Although it is not nearly as large as New York City’s Comic Con, RoberCon still manages to draw an impressive crowd each year. Shoemaker said the smaller crowd size and location are ideal for guests, since many cannot afford to travel and participate in the New York City event.

“They are not fighting their way through the crowd,” Shoemaker said. “For introverts, it’s pretty nice.”

Following RoberCon on Saturday, the festivities will continue with RoberCon After Dark at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton. The continued event is free and has a schedule of planned games, allowing guests to explore the library and play against friends.

Last year’s event had more than 900 attendees, and this year’s ticket sales have already exceeded that count. All proceeds from RoberCon support the Roberson Museum and Science Center’s education and outreach programs in the local community.

General admission tickets are $15 for one day and $20 for the full weekend and can be purchased on the Roberson Museum’s website. Tickets will also be available at the door for a higher price. The Roberson Museum is located at 30 Front St.

