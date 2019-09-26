Full-length projects to set the scene for Binghamton's vibrant foliage

With the changing of the seasons and the donning of denim jackets, it’s time to update your streaming app of choice with some new, seasonally appropriate albums. Luckily, we’ve put together a list for you. Coming to you live from the Arts and Culture desk, here are our picks of the best albums for sweater weather.

“Sleep Well Beast” — The National

It’s difficult to find a band that sounds more like a light jacket than The National, and “Sleep Well Beast” is the best example of this phenomenon. With its slow, meandering synths and soothing baritone vocals, the album was written to be listened to in a coffee shop in a patterned sweater while looking sadly out the window. Check out “Nobody Else Will Be There” for prime moody vibes.

“Peripheral Vision” — Turnover

Do you like distortion? No, do you really, really like it? If so, this is the album for you. “Peripheral Vision” wears its influences on its sleeve, taking heavily from second wave emo bands like Sunny Day Real Estate and Jawbreaker, but taking away the edge in favor of perfectly written pop songs. If you’re looking for a good track to throw on while you stare at the falling leaves, stream “Humming” and thank us later.

“Walk Among Us” — Misfits

If you’re the type of person who starts thinking about Halloween as soon as you feel that first fall chill, then this is the album for you. The Misfits pioneered the “horror punk” genre, which blends the sounds of proto-goth and punk rock with lyrics inspired by the B-movies of the ‘50s. Tracks like “Night of the Living Dead” and “Mommy, Can I Go Out & Kill Tonight?” are sure to prepare you for spooky season.

“The Glow Pt. 2” — The Microphones

An indie classic, “The Glow Pt. 2” seems tailor-made for contemplative autumn walks. As the harsh Binghamton winter draws nearer, you might not want wind to blow, but the emotional bareness of this album is more woodsy and warm than chilling. The earthy guitar on “Headless Horseman” and “I Felt Your Shape” will set the scene for deep thoughts and cool weather.

“Hozier” — Hozier

In his self-titled album, Hozier combines soft vocals with delicate guitar riffs to create a soothing effect perfect for sipping on cider. With “Take Me to Church” as the standout song of the album, Hozier’s powerful lyrics take you on a spiritual journey. Whether you’re cuddling into a cozy blanket or going on a road trip to a pumpkin patch, this album is sure to get you ready for fall.

“Honky Tonk Angels” — Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette & Loretta Lynn

If you’re looking to get your “yeehaw” on this harvest season, this classic collaboration between Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn is the next best thing to yanking up some crops. A great first introduction to country music, “Honky Tonk Angels” creates a homey atmosphere for seasonal baking or cozy get-togethers with friends. You might even recognize “Lovesick Blues” from videos of famed Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey.