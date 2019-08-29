If you’re a new student at Binghamton University, your local culinary experience might be limited to the Nirchi’s slices you’ve been snagging at general interest meetings (GIMs). However, if you’re ready to see what else the Binghamton food scene has to offer, Downtown restaurants offer a variety of regular deals on a weekly schedule. Treat yourself on a school day with any of these specials:
Monday
Burger Mondays: $5 burgers (must sit at the bar and get a drink)
Strange Brew: $5 mac and cheese
Peterson’s Tavern: $5 Moscow mules
Sake-Tumi: $20 unlimited sushi
Cortese Restaurant: Half-price spaghetti and meatballs
South City Publick House: Half-price burgers
Tuesday
The Colonial: $5 burgers (11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Garage Taco Bar: $3 tacos
Sake-Tumi: $1 per piece of sushi and $1 sake shots
Caribbean Patty World: 50-cent wings (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
205 Dry: $10 off any bottle of wine
Wednesday
Lost Dog Cafe: $12.95 for rigatoni ala vodka with side salad
205 Dry: $2 off any whiskey or whiskey cocktail and $2 off prohibition burgers
Little Venice: Half-price bottles and carafes of wine (11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Dos Rios Cantina: $5 margaritas
House of Reardon: Half-price drinks and starters (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Craft: $5 milkshakes (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Thursday
Citrea: $10 personal pizza and local craft beer meal
Thai Time: $8 drunken noodles and two-for-one drinks
205 Dry: $5 margaritas
Sake-Tumi: $1 per piece of sushi and $1 sake shots
Dos Rios Cantina: Half-price mega margaritas
Peterson’s Tavern: $5 build-your-own burger (5 p.m to 10 p.m.)