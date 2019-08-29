Eat your heart out with weekly restaurant specials

If you’re a new student at Binghamton University, your local culinary experience might be limited to the Nirchi’s slices you’ve been snagging at general interest meetings (GIMs). However, if you’re ready to see what else the Binghamton food scene has to offer, Downtown restaurants offer a variety of regular deals on a weekly schedule. Treat yourself on a school day with any of these specials:

Monday

Burger Mondays: $5 burgers (must sit at the bar and get a drink)

Strange Brew: $5 mac and cheese

Peterson’s Tavern: $5 Moscow mules

Sake-Tumi: $20 unlimited sushi

Cortese Restaurant: Half-price spaghetti and meatballs

South City Publick House: Half-price burgers

Tuesday

The Colonial: $5 burgers (11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Garage Taco Bar: $3 tacos

Sake-Tumi: $1 per piece of sushi and $1 sake shots

Caribbean Patty World: 50-cent wings (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

205 Dry: $10 off any bottle of wine

Wednesday

Lost Dog Cafe: $12.95 for rigatoni ala vodka with side salad

205 Dry: $2 off any whiskey or whiskey cocktail and $2 off prohibition burgers

Little Venice: Half-price bottles and carafes of wine (11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dos Rios Cantina: $5 margaritas

House of Reardon: Half-price drinks and starters (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Craft: $5 milkshakes (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday

Citrea: $10 personal pizza and local craft beer meal

Thai Time: $8 drunken noodles and two-for-one drinks

205 Dry: $5 margaritas

Sake-Tumi: $1 per piece of sushi and $1 sake shots

Dos Rios Cantina: Half-price mega margaritas

Peterson’s Tavern: $5 build-your-own burger (5 p.m to 10 p.m.)