Rappers Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly will perform at the Floyd L. Maines Arena in Downtown Binghamton on Oct. 3.

Rappers Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly will be hitting the road this fall with a 31-city North American tour — and one of their first stops will be Downtown Binghamton.

The joint tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Sept. 30 in Toronto, Ontario. A few days later, on Oct. 3, the rappers will come to Binghamton’s Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The concert will be their only stop in New York.

Labeled a “rap iconoclast” by Pitchfork, Young Thug is a Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. He has released 18 mixtapes since 2011. This year, he released his single “The London” and was featured on Post Malone’s “Goodbyes,” both of which currently sit in the top 40 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also appeared in one of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remixes.

Last August, Young Thug released “Slime Language,” a compilation album featuring artists signed to his label, YSL Records.

The release date of his upcoming album, titled “SO MUCH FUN,” has yet to be announced.

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly released his fourth studio album, “Hotel Diablo,” on July 5. The album is currently No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. He also portrayed Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt,” released on Netflix in March.

Tickets for the Binghamton show go on sale starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 26. They can be purchased at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $49.50 for general admission.