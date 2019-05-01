Whether you’re ready to accept it or not, finals are upon us, and many Binghamton University students will spend the next few weeks holed up in Glenn G. Bartle Library in a rush to finish the last of their assignments. For those long nights hammering out papers and poring over biochem notes, Pipe Dream has curated a playlist of songs for studying.

“viaduct creek” — delayde

Lo-fi music has quickly become one of the most popular music genres to be used for studying. delayde’s interpretation of lo-fi infuses gentle instrumental piano and guitar with electronic beats, a frequent combination for many of the genre’s songs.

“Boom Bap” — KLIM

For a slightly louder but still mostly instrumental song for grinding in Bartle Library’s white room, KLIM’s “Boom Bap” puts a modern twist on beats from ’80s and ’90s hip-hop. Despite the repetitive sound for the majority of the song, it never reaches the point of overplay.

“Zion hört die Wächter singen” — Alessio Bax

Most recognizable to college students as one of the many classical pieces heard in “Call Me By Your Name,” Bax’s cover of the fourth movement in Bach’s “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme” is a classic choice for studying. Bax’s version is loud enough to not fall asleep to while being quiet enough to slip into the background, allowing students to focus without a musical distraction.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” — Queen

Everyone needs a song on their playlist that immediately causes them to jam out when it plays. Re-popularized with the release of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” this Queen song has become a frequent go-to for when a break in studying is needed. It provides the motivation to stay strong during finals with its upbeat tune and Freddie Mercury’s energizing vocals.

“Florida Rain Storm” — Mother Nature Sound FX

Sometimes music can only provide distraction, but a replacement can be found in common sounds that can easily become background noise. Rain recordings can be especially useful as there are a variety of options that consistently have a calming effect.