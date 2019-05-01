The Nature Preserve is one of Binghamton University’s most prized possessions. Spanning nearly 180 acres, it contains beautiful natural habitat, a wetland and offers some of the most scenic views in the area. As we spring into warmer months and the sun begins to peek out more and more, the Nature Preserve is a great place to spend these sunny spring days. Here are Pipe Dream’s suggestions for some songs that embody the spirit and vibes of the Nature Preserve.

“Another Day in Paradise” — Quinn XCII

Sunny afternoon hikes in the Nature Preserve can often feel like taking a stroll through paradise. “Another Day in Paradise” by Quinn XCII combines synthetic electronic beats with smooth vocals to create dreamy, soothing, feel-good vibes. The piano instrumental and lyrics allow for an emotional, nostalgic and bittersweet undertone that is still uplifting and feels like a breath of fresh air. This song is perfect for any spring or summer playlist. Quinn XCII is known to blend various genres of music into his works, including electronic dance music, pop, hip-hop, reggae, rock and soul.

“Tarzan Boy” — Baltimora

Fans of ’80s pop music will be sure to like “Tarzan Boy,” a lesser-known ’80s pop song. This song, a single by Italian music project Baltimora, creatively utilizes Tarzan’s cries in the melody. The song’s playful tune is catchy, exhilarating and reminds you of how wondrous, large and beautiful the world is. The lyrics talk about exploring a vast forest and may have you feeling like an upstate Tarzan. The song embodies the free spirit and wonder of the Nature Preserve.

“Sunsetz” — Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex is an indie band formed in El Paso, Texas and this song is part of their debut album. The band’s signature sound is ambient pop, featuring dreamy and ethereal vocals paired with lyrics about romance and lost loves. The instrumentals of a plucked guitar in “Sunsetz” display a poignant emptiness. The lead singer’s androgynous, echoey and soft voice gives the song a smoky, dark and nostalgic mood as he attempts to capture fleeting moments with a long-gone lover. This is the perfect song to listen to while you watch a flaming sunset from the bridge and enjoy a meditative moment.

“Volar” — Alvaro Soler

“Volar” by Spanish-speaking singer-songwriter Alvaro Soler is a great introductory song if you are seeking to explore non-English-speaking artists. Soler sings about taking charge of his own life, letting go of his worries, fears and stresses and embracing the beauty and excitement of life with lyrics that translate to “to fly with the wind / And feel that time stops / To paint the moment / And chase after the clouds.” This carefree and uplifting song frequently alludes to nature and reminds us all to unwind a little.

“Blackbird” — The Beatles

“Blackbird” is a classic song by one of the most legendary bands of all time. According to Paul McCartney, the song was inspired by the sound of a blackbird singing in India. The short tune is beautiful and calming as McCartney’s gentle voice, guitar strumming and tapping puts listeners at ease and seems to mimic the calming and restorative qualities of nature.