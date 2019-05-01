The Spine is a quintessential part of almost every Binghamton University student’s walk around central campus. Connecting the Marketplace to the Fine Arts Building, Glenn G. Bartle Library, Einstein’s Bagels and Lecture Hall, the Spine is constantly bustling with student activity. Whether you are enjoying the spring breeze and sunny, blue skies on one of its picnic tables or trudging your way to Chem lecture, here is a playlist that is sure to pick up your mood and make your life feel like a music video.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” — Queen

We start off our playlist strong with an energetic classic by British rock legends Queen. The band, rising to fame in the 1970s and composed of members Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor, released “Don’t Stop Me Now” as a single in 1979. Mercury passionately sings about not wanting to let anyone bring him down, and motivates listeners in lyrics such as “I’m burning through the sky” and “I’m having a good time / I don’t want to stop at all.”

“Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee

While Post Malone is more commonly known for flexing his fame, success, cars and money in his music, this track, created for 2018 animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” shows a much softer side of the rapper. He reflects on a girl who is similar to a sunflower, keeping her beauty and loyalty even though he does not always reciprocate. The chill vibes of the song will leave you wanting to lay out in the sun and leave your step with a little more bounce.

“Spin With You” — Emma Sameth & WOLFE feat. Jeremy Zucker

Emma Sameth is a rising Los Angeles-based artist who started her singing career at Hollywood open mics. Her song “Spin With You” with WOLFE and Jeremy Zucker reminds one of a lazy, relaxed Sunday mood. Her soft, soothing vocals are backed by a powerful electronic track as she sings about “roll[ing] like a river” and “sink[ing] slowly.”

“pick up the phone” — Young Thug, Travis Scott

“pick up the phone” by Young Thug and Travis Scott is quite the antithesis of Sunflower, the rappers pleading for a girl to show them some love back. The 11th track on Travis Scott’s second studio album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” the song shows the rappers’ promises to stay committed through tropical, summery beats and sing-songy, smooth rap that will stay stuck in your head.

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Sucker” is the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, the first song they have released together in over six years. Featuring a catchy and upbeat electric guitar, the song laments about someone who has an effect over the brothers, making them feel “heat in December when you’re ‘round me.” It’s hard not to jam out to this tune, which transports you right back to 2008 boy-band nostalgia.