Use Pipe Dream's guide to plan your trip

This weekend, the 2019 Tri-County Farm Trail will prompt local farms across Broome, Tioga and Chenango Counties to host free public tours, tastings and more. While Binghamton University students are likely to be partaking in Spring Fling festivities this Saturday, most farms are open both Saturday and Sunday for tours, and locations range from about 10 to 40 minutes from BU’s campus. Whether you’re looking to browse spring produce, learn about agriculture or visit baby animals, check out Pipe Dream’s guide to this season’s Farm Trail.

Country Wagon Produce

2859 State Route 26, Maine, NY 13802

Saturday and Sunday

The farm store will offer tastings and sell fresh produce, baked goods, gifts, jams, jellies, cheese, spices, soup mixes and more.

Kimberly’s Greenhouses

3438 State Route 26, Glen Aubrey, NY 13777

Saturday and Sunday

Visitors will be able to tour one of Broome County’s newest greenhouses and receive a free plant while supplies last.

Hust Roost Farm

3730 State Route 26, Glen Aubrey, NY 13777

Saturday only

Guests can visit baby goats, chicks and bunnies and watch a goat milking demonstration at 2 p.m. Local vendors will sell goods alongside free samples in the soon-to-be-open farm store, and Smokey Legend BBQ will bring a hog roast and sell barbecue lunches.

Twin Brook Farm

304 Lainhart Road, Owego, NY 13827

Saturday and Sunday

The farm, which raises goats, sheep and cows, will offer a goat milking demonstration at 2 p.m. each day, along with tours and tastings of beef and cheese.

Nanticoke Gardens

1543 Union Center Maine Highway, Endicott, NY 13760

Saturday and Sunday

This plant business will offer tours of the propagation house and back stock greenhouses not typically open to the public. Tours each day will be at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sugar Creek Maple Farm

2490 Glenwood Road, Vestal, NY 13850

Saturday and Sunday

Guests can tour a working maple farm and sugarhouse, sample maple products, learn to tap a tree and hear about the history of maple syrup production.

Nyala Alpaca Farm

104 Rockwell Road, Vestal, NY 13850

Saturday and Sunday

Visitors can walk or pet an alpaca, watch alpaca fiber spinning demonstrations and purchase alpaca and wool products at this farm run by Ann Merriwether, a lecturer of psychology at BU.

Lone Maple Farm

2001 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton, NY 13903

Saturday and Sunday

Located on Binghamton’s Southside near the Ross Park Zoo, this farm is home to a market, bakery, greenhouse and winery in the spring.

Old Barn Market & Gluten Free Bakery

214 State St., Binghamton, NY 13901

Saturday only

Binghamton’s only organically sourced market and gluten-free bakery will be open for business 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, offering samples throughout the day and selling meat, dairy, eggs, sweets, sauces, housewares and more.

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

840 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905

Saturday only

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors will sell local produce, baked goods, dairy, artisan crafts, meats and plants, and many offering free tastings. Buses to the farmers market will run from the University Union at 9 a.m., 9:40 am, 10:20 a.m and 11 a.m. Buses from the market back to campus will run at 9:20 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.



Taste NY

840 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905

Saturday only

The Taste NY market features New York state products such as honey, maple syrup, dairy and herbs. Farm Trail participants can sample Taste NY products and receive 10 percent off all purchases.



Iron Kettle Farm

707 Owego Road, Candor, NY 13743

Saturday and Sunday

Iron Kettle, which specializes in flowers, produce and crafts, will be celebrating its 50th year in business this spring. Guests can tour the greenhouse, browse the farm market and visit animals.



Engelbert Farms

182 Sunnyside Road, Nichols, NY 13812

Saturday and Sunday

Engelbert Farms, the first certified organic dairy farm in the United States, will offer dairy farm tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Side Hill Acres

79 Spencer Road, Candor, NY 13743

Saturday and Sunday

Visitors can tour the goat farm, creamery, barn and market while enjoying goat product tastings.

JADA Hill Farm

106 Kelsey Road, Deposit, NY 13754

Saturday and Sunday

The farm is home to goats, honeybees and chickens. Guests can visit the animals and browse handmade goat milk bath and beauty products at the farm store.

Catskill Cattle Company

96 Laurel Bank Ave., Deposit, NY 13754

Saturday and Sunday

This farm raises cows, pigs and chickens. There will be farm tours of the beef cattle facility and greenhouse, as well as a farm store with product samples and a seed-starting activity.