'Isolation' features student choreography

Isaiah King-Cruz/Contributing Photographer Evolution Dance Company’s annual showcase, titled “Isolation,” displayed a variety of dance styles. Close

Students, parents and faculty filled Chamber Hall in the Anderson Center this past Sunday to attend Evolution Dance Company’s (EDC) annual spring showcase. The show, titled “Isolation,” featured a variety of student-choreographed and student-run performances.

EDC, a recreational dance group that began at Binghamton University in 2006, is open to performers of all skill levels and styles. Throughout the year, members aim to improve their technique and give students the chance to gain a host of experiences, such as teaching, choreographing, learning and performing dance. EDC performs at both local and on-campus events, with their work building up to their dance show every spring.

This year, the recital included a variety of music, dance styles and performers. The opening act was a somber routine to the Billie Eilish song “lovely.” The choreography alternated between serious ballet and contemporary dances to songs such as “Run with You” by Keren Ann, to upbeat, energetic jazz and hip-hop dances to “The Way I Am” by Charlie Puth, “7 rings” by Ariana Grande and “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J.

“Isolation” also included guest performers from the Hula Hoop Club. Using bright and vibrant hula hoops of different pastel colors, the nine dancers twirled the rings over and around their bodies to a mix of powerful electronic music.

Jada Harris, a freshman majoring in biochemistry, expressed enthusiasm for the event.

“I’ve always loved to dance, and I just wanted to see how [Binghamton] contribute[s] to the dance community,” Harris said. “I know a couple of people in the show, so [I’m here to support] the arts.”

Harris said that one of the most memorable performances was “Work Song” by Hozier, performed by the the Contemporary I class. The piece, choreographed by Samantha Maguire, began with dancers lying in a V-formation on the ground and explored many facets of dance through floor work, leaps, jumps and poses.

Members of EDC surprised the audience with a classic song for their finale, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. Beginning with every group taking a bow in order of performance, the stage slowly grew to include every club member coming together to do a synchronized dance to the chorus. The dance was carefree and energetic as the performers loosened up from the more strict choreography they demonstrated earlier in the show. Toward the end, EDC members strayed away from choreography altogether, jumping and dancing freely on stage with their friends. “Isolation” closed with rounds of applause and cheers from attendees.

Harris, who has also been part of the dance community at BU through Jazz Nutcracker in the fall semester, reflected on the showcase.

“I thought it was really fun,” Harris said. “It’s nice to see [the University] showing love to dance and arts and it was nice to see a variety of different styles.”

She encouraged students to attend events in the arts more often.

“Just to show love to the school — it’s always nice to support everyone and see the community coming together,” she said.