Higly-anticipated movie closes series, finishes plotlines

On April 26, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the last movie in the “Avengers” franchise premiered to the anticipation of fans all around the world. Taking place after the tragic events in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, the Hulk and all the original Avengers shared the big screen one last time in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Endgame” succeeds in every way possible, forming the perfect ending to this phase of the MCU. With a three hour-long movie, the directors, Anthony and Joseph Russo, were able to take their time to explain and wrap up almost every major plotline from the earlier “Avengers” movies. Dedicated fans will appreciate the attention to detail each scene has, while casual fans will be pleased by how easy the plot was to follow, even if you didn’t remember every detail from every movie.

Without spoiling anything, “Endgame” takes place after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” where Thanos, the main villain of the “Avengers” franchise, succeeded in his plan of wiping out half of the universe’s population in order to bring sustainability to all populations. By doing this, half the Avengers are also wiped out, with the Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and others turning into dust before our eyes.

The film deals with the immediate and long-term aftermaths of this event. The surviving Avengers, including Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, the Hulk and newer additions such as Captain Marvel and Ant-Man, deal with personal struggles as a result of this. Many feel guilt for not being able to prevent the events of “Infinity War.” Some decide to move on and live with the consequences, while others work tirelessly to reverse the event.

There is so much about this movie that viewers don’t know before going in. The Marvel franchise has been secretive about the majority of the film, going to extremes such as redacting the scripts of the actors so even they don’t know how the movie ends. Up to a week before the film’s release, the Russo brothers started the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame to encourage fans seeing it on opening night to not reveal major aspects and ruin the ending for others.

If you watch this movie in theaters, especially in the first few weeks of its release, the anticipation and tension in the room can be cut with a knife. No one knows what to expect, and as the film plays out on the screen, the audience gasps, laughs and cries together. For fans who have followed the MCU for years and have seen every movie, bring tissues. There are scenes that will be major tearjerkers. This is not a spoiler, but a useful tip.

“Avengers: Endgame” will be a thrilling ride for anyone who watches it. No matter how invested you are in the MCU or the “Avengers” franchise, there is something that everyone can enjoy. In the end, the film is a satisfying conclusion to one of the best series about human imagination and the moral battles we face out there. Just bring your tissues and get ready to have your eyes glued to the screen in suspense for three hours.