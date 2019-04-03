Shows will take place at both Galaxy Brewing Company and The Boho at the DoubleTree Hotel

For the fourth year in a row, Galaxy Brewing Company and The Boho at the DoubleTree Hotel will host their annual Binghamton Comedy Crawl festival on April 5 and 6. During the event, comedy shows will take place at both venues and the audience is encouraged to hop from each, listening to different performers.

Giordi DeAngelo, a co-founder and producer for the event, said the event would help attendees find a comedian they would enjoy, as they can go to two different shows.

“Comedy is very objective, so it’s hard to say who will love what, but I do think there is something for everyone,” he said. “The best part of our Comedy Crawl is that you just need to cross the street to find somebody that you’ll love.”

This is the first year that the Comedy Crawl will take place over two nights instead of one, in order to accommodate more performers. On Friday, there will be two free shows at the Galaxy Brewing Company at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. that will feature local comedians such as Mike Peters and Paul Kozlowski. There will also be a performance by local comedy band The Punk Buzzards, fronted by Mike Ciurzynski. For Saturday evening, tickets are needed for admission and are priced at $25.

Peters, an Endicott resident, will host both shows on Friday. He said he looks forward to the upcoming acts.

“This will be my first time performing on the Crawl,” Peters said. “I’ve attended the last couple years and have always been a fan of what these guys put together. The lineups they’ve had the last couple years have been loaded. This is something I think any comedy fan in the area looks forward to every year.”

On Saturday, more regional comedians will perform. Performances will be divided into two circuits. The “Purple Circuit” will include a show at the Galaxy Brewing Company at 7 p.m. followed by a show at The Boho at 9 p.m. The “Green Circuit” will do the opposite, with a show at The Boho at 7 p.m. followed by a show at the Galaxy Brewing Company at 9 p.m.

DeAngelo said that the Comedy Crawl was set up in this format to make the event similar to a bar crawl.

“There are two venues, so the event is supposed to work kind of like a bar crawl, but you’re crawling for comedy instead of alcohol, of course,” he said. “You start at Galaxy or The Boho and then you swap.”

The shows on Saturday feature more well-known comedians such as Caitlin Peluffo, who performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October, and Adam Mamawala, whose debut comedy album, “One of the Good Ones,” debuted at number one on Apple Music in 2017.

Peters said he is looking forward to what the Saturday night comedians will contribute to the Comedy Crawl.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Glen Tickle, Adam Mamawala and Caitlin Peluffo,” Peters said. “I saw Caitlin on Colbert a couple of months ago. I’m a big fan of Paul Kozlowski, too. Every show is loaded with talent.”

