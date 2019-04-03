Pipe Dream interviewed three Binghamton University students participating in the fourth annual 24-hour Drawing Marathon. The participants must sketch a live figure on a life-size canvas during the duration of 24 hours at the BU Art Museum.

Troy Richards is a graduate student in the 4+1 program for mechanical engineering. As an undergraduate, he minored in art with a concentration in drawing.

Pipe Dream: How long have you been drawing?

Troy Richards: Pretty much my whole life, as long as I was old enough to hold something to draw with.

PD: Is life drawing the style you’ve focused most on as an art student?

TR: I would say yes. I took the life drawing class, and that was my probably my favorite class, and I also TA’d the class the next semester. I’m also the only person who’s done the drawing marathon every year it’s happened. This is the fourth year they’ve had the event, and this is my fifth year, so I entered as a sophomore.

PD: What made you decide to enter as a sophomore?

TR: My life drawing professor was the guy who created the whole event, so he kind of encouraged his students to apply for it.

PD: How is drawing something for 24 hours different from drawing something over the course of a few weeks?

TR: It’s a lot more stressful, it’s difficult to deal with the tiredness that eventually occurs. I think the hardest part is probably deciding that you’re done. Once it gets to the final few hours, it’s like, there’s more I could do, but I’m tired, and it’s good enough.

PD: How has the way you’ve tackled the task changed with experience?

TR: I think I’ve generally taken the same approach every time. I just take it slow and I erase a lot, which I encourage. Especially with the medium, which is charcoal, it helps to take a first attempt of what you want to do and then erase it. Because it’s charcoal, you can still see it, and smudging it creates kind of an interesting effect.

PD: What keeps you coming back?

TR: Now that I’m done with my art minor, I don’t do much with art anymore, so it’s just a fun thing to do to keep doing art.

PD: What do you think is the best thing that can be gained from doing the art marathon?

TR: It can help with time management — you’re actually focused in the way you would be if you might have deadlines. If you’re doing stuff like commissions, it could be somewhat helpful, although I don’t think getting a 24-hour commission would be very realistic.

PD: Do you have any expectations for this year in particular?

TR: I’ll probably try more interesting stuff this year. After not winning it for three years, at this point, I’m probably going to try more creative and interesting stuff.

PD: Has participating in the event annually since sophomore year changed your perspective as an artist?

TR: I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot. I think the biggest effect it’s had on my art career has been taking more classes with that professor that started the event, Blazo [Kovacevic]. He’s a really interesting professor to have. I think that doing the art marathon so many times has made me care less about it. At this point it’s just something fun to do, and if you win that’s cool too.