Just because it’s February doesn’t mean you need to disregard your New Year’s resolutions. If you’re feeling bored with your everyday workout routine or are looking for new ways to push yourself past that plateau, group fitness classes at the East Gym are perfect to incorporate into your weekly routine. At 50 minutes each, the classes are a great way to motivate yourself to go to the gym, especially since the time constraint of the one-hour slot will push you to build your daily schedule with workout time in mind. Some classes are great cardio blasters, some make your muscles ache and others, like yoga, are perfect for stretching you out and relaxing you after a long week. To get a taste of everything the East Gym has to offer, I did a fitness class every day for a week straight and enjoyed each one while having fun making a new workout routine. If you want to get into the daily routine of working out, these classes are a perfect start.

Vinyasa Yoga

This class is a perfect fit if you need to find your zen or cool down from a long cardio session. Vinyasa Yoga is more of a flowing-through-every-motion type of class, as it’s less of staying in one position and more moving through each position as you begin to think about the next one. This class is a great stress reliever and really works on your flexibility in a fun, low-intensity way.

BODYPUMP

This class is perfect to jump-start your weekend fitness schedule if you’re feeling unmotivated to hit the gym. BODYPUMP incorporates a barbell into your workout and works on toning all major muscle groups throughout the duration of the workout. Incorporated with an aerobic step bench, this class will get your heart rate up in no time with a short cardio circuit and help you sculpt your spring break bod in no time. You can tailor the weights to however heavy you can handle and challenge yourself.

R.I.P.P.E.D

If you’re just starting out with group fitness and want to ease your way into working out while also challenging yourself, R.I.P.P.E.D is for you because it is for all fitness levels. This class combines resistance, interval, power, plyometrics, endurance, core and diet. It works all muscle groups over the duration of the 50-minute class, and every six to nine minutes the workout switches up to make sure every muscle group is incorporated.

Spinning

Spinning is a personal favorite of mine because I like to get a strong cardio session in at least three times a week. The spin room is decked out in different colored fluorescent lights and black lighting, which makes for a fun workout environment. Each instructor and class is different, so to get the best feel for which session you like the best, try multiple days of the week. Spinning encourages you to push yourself to your cardio limits while racing and improving your personal record. If you’re someone who needs to feel a competitive edge while working out in order to motivate yourself, this class has the perfect balance of self-motivation, instruction and challenge.

Cardio Kickboxing

If you’re looking to feel exhausted after a workout while burning maximum calories per hour, this class does the trick. It’s a high-energy class that keeps you on your feet, jumping, squatting and punching through each beat of the class. Learn to roundhouse kick, uppercut, jab and side kick your way through this hour of fun. Not only is it good for beginners, but it’s also suitable for athletes who want to enjoy a fun workout. If you attend this class regularly, you’ll build both stamina and lean muscle while also improving coordination since you have to learn a series of moves and sequences. This class is sure to leave you sweating at the end, so make sure to bring a full bottle of water.

Barre Burn

Barre studios have been on the rise over the past few years, becoming a favorite workout fad among people of all ages. Barre Burn at the East Gym incorporates a ballet barre, yoga mat and light weights for the various exercises using light weights to tone and sculpt your arms. The class is easy to follow if you’re a beginner, and the workout is incorporated with exercises to target small muscle groups. It also features pilates and ballet to focus on your hips, thighs, back and core, but don’t worry — no previous dance experience is needed. Each exercise is a small isometric movement with little motions in between the different moves, isolating the different muscles being worked on during the class. Each small movement increases your strength just as much as a hardcore lifting session might.

Booty Boot Camp

This class is 30 minutes and is great if you’re in a time crunch, but still want to get your daily workout in. Booty Boot Camp focuses on your lower body for the duration of the half hour by incorporating equipment like a resistance ball or band. It’s easy to push yourself in this class since it’s shorter than the others, but you’ll definitely feel the burn since only one muscle group is being focused on. The class tones the glutes and thighs while incorporating dynamic moves to engage the core as well throughout the boot camp. You burn calories and fat quickly while feeling accomplished at the end of a tough, but not too tough, workout.

15 Minute Abs

If you already did your own workout at the gym, but want some guidance on your ab workout, or maybe want to spice up your routine, this class is all about that. It is only 15 minutes long and usually comes after spin class if you want an additional workout on a different set of muscles. This class will help you work on not just your upper or lower abs, but your obliques as well. Each session incorporates different exercises, so you can hit the class multiple times per week without repeating workouts.