Binghamton restaurants will offer festive menus and drinks

Trip Advisor These local Binghamton Valentine’s Day date spots can be enjoyed with a partner, with friends or by yourself for a nice treat. Close

Although the Binghamton weather can be gloomy, your Valentine’s Day activities don’t have to be. If Valentine’s Day completely slipped your mind, then here are some last-minute activities and restaurant deals you can take advantage of.

Garage Taco Bar

If you’re that one single friend in a group who’s always set up on blind dates or you’re just trying to branch out and meet someone new, Garage Taco Bar will be hosting a twist on the original dating game show. The event starts at 8 p.m. and is open to anyone, but Garage is encouraging friends with a designated third wheel to attend. The game show will consist of questionnaires, and to make it more official, a microphone will be set up and there will be a screen to prevent cheating. You can win tokens and get a free taco or drink if you’re above 21 years old. They will have cocktail specials such as Cupid’s Churro, a rum drink with a chocolate-dipped churro. Garage will also have dessert specials such as a dulce de leche cheesecake. You can sign up for the game through their Facebook page or by calling the restaurant.

Sip and Paint

Stilettos Fine Arts Studio on Clinton Street will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Couples Date Night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The class fee is $75 per couple and includes a light dinner and dessert, as well as your choice of painting. You can also bring a bottle of wine to share with your special someone. Enjoy the night sipping on wine while painting the night away. You can call the studio or message them through Facebook to reserve your spot.

Citrea

This restaurant and bar will be having its annual Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe menu, which is $45 per person or $60 to include a wine pairing with each course. The four-course menu includes appetizers, entrees, desserts and wine. Some options include the French Kiss oysters, seared scallops, filet mignon, crispy salmon, double chocolate coconut brownie with coconut ice cream and more. They have vegetarian options as well and their regular menu will also be available.

The Colonial

Located in downtown Binghamton, the Colonial is known for its burgers and beer options. Enjoy the single life with a singles party starting at 9 p.m., and maybe you’ll meet the love of your life there or maybe just find a new favorite drink. The regular menu will be available, including wings and mac and cheese, as well as Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, chocolates, candies and party games.

Lost Dog Cafe

This restaurant’s famous rigatoni ala vodka will be offered on its regular dinner menu, along with some cocktail specials. There will be Valentine’s-themed cocktails, dessert and dinner specials on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and these will be posted on social media. Some cocktails to look forward to include My Sharona, 24 Karat or Amor & Psyche.