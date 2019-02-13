From "13 Going on 30" to "She's the Man", these films are sure to get you in the Valentine's Day mood

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for a rom-com movie marathon with your friends, a cozy night with a partner or a solo Netflix binge cuddled up with a bowl of ice cream. Pipe Dream has crafted this list of guilty pleasure films that will get you in the mood for romance — or distract you from how single you are.

“10 Things I Hate About You”

A teenage Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger scheme to date a pair of sisters in this modern-day adaption of Shakespeare’s play “The Taming of the Shrew.” Ledger plays a classic bad boy cliche who tries to get the girl as part of a bet but ends up falling in love with her, while Levitt is a lovable geek who wants the other sister to see him as boyfriend material. In the end, there’s a lot of cheesy pickup lines, high school gossip and a wonderful serenade scene on the bleachers of a soccer field. This movie is sure to put you in a good mood and leave you smiling.

“A Cinderella Story”

This adaptation of a classic fairy tale will charm you if you’re a romantic or just a kid at heart. Hillary Duff and Chad Michael Murray’s iconic kissing-in-the-rain scene will make anyone’s heart flutter. Duff’s character has a typical evil stepmother who tries to prevent her from falling in love, but nobody can stop her from going after what she wants. With a little help from anonymous texting and some powerful speeches, the couple’s epic kiss solidifies their romance.

“13 Going on 30”

This movie recalls the nostalgic feeling of being a teenager and wanting to grow up too fast. The young protagonist makes a birthday wish and transforms into a grown-up overnight. Her adult self, played by Jennifer Garner, learns some life lessons and realizes that the adult world isn’t all it’s made out to be. By the end, she realizes the boy she was supposed to be with all along was her childhood best friend.

“Say Anything”

This movie features a sweet love story which plays out during the summer after two teenagers graduate from high school. Lloyd, portrayed by John Cusack, makes it his goal to capture the heart of Diane, portrayed by Ione Skye. This film encompasses all the aspects of a classic rom-com, including an overly possessive father who disapproves of his daughter’s relationship and a series of romantic gestures from Lloyd. If by nothing else, you’ll be enchanted by the iconic boombox scene.

“Dirty Dancing”

This classic ’80s movie has everything you could ever ask for: iconic quotes, a summer romance and electric chemistry. Each dancing scene makes you wish someone would sweep you off your feet. You’ll have the time of your life singing along to the soundtrack and drooling over Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey while watching.

“She’s the Man”

In this adaption of another Shakespeare play, “Twelfth Night,” a plucky athlete, Viola, played by Amanda Bynes, takes her brother’s place at a boarding school. There, she falls in love with her roommate, portrayed by Channing Tatum. Viola stands up for herself and for women as she plays in disguise on a male soccer team. “She’s the Man” is a fun romantic comedy to watch with a group of friends, and its empowering message will lift your spirits if you’re not feeling great about spending the holiday alone.