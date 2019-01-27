Add Pipe Dream's binge-worthy picks to your queue

As trends always come and go with the start of each new year, podcast popularity is on the rise. According to Podcastinsights.com, 44 percent of the U.S population has listened to a podcast and about 22 percent of all podcasts are listened to in the car. With that being said, Pipe Dream crafted a list of podcasts to mix up your next daily commute to school or provide some new entertainment for you during your next gym session.

“Not Another True Crime Podcast” by Betches Media

This true crime podcast came out in early October of 2018 and is hosted by Sara Levine, editor-in-chief of Betches, and Hannah Perkins, former Betches writer. They deliver the facts of each case in a breezy manner while discussing their theories and the different conspiracies associated with them. They cover stories like the infamous JonBenét Ramsey case, different cults that rose over the course of the ’70s and million-dollar scams such as the Fyre Festival and how each eventually perished. So far the podcast has only one season, but is made up of 12 episodes and five bonus episodes, each about 45 minutes long. If the podcast makes you want to go further down the true crime rabbit hole, Netflix streams documentaries mentioned on the podcast as well.

“Stuff You Should Know” by iHeartRadio and HowStuffWorks

This podcast originally aired in 2008 and is hosted by two men, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant. Since their start, they have made over 1,000 episodes and have won numerous awards while consistently being ranked in the top 10 on the iTunes podcast app. Recently, iHeartRadio bought Stuff Media, which includes HowStuffWorks podcasts. Each “Stuff You Should Know” episode is about 20 to 60 minutes, and not only is it a podcast, but it’s a video series as well. The guys speak about anything, such as how Munchausen syndrome works, what different epidemics are and their history and different clues in murder cases. They allow their listeners to send questions in to their email about different topics and read them on their podcast. If you’re looking to learn more without doing the research yourself, this podcast is for you.

“Diet Starts Tomorrow” by Betches Media

On this podcast, Samantha Fishbein, Jordana Abraham and Aleen Kuperman, co-founders of Betches, talk about the ins and outs of diets, fitness, mental health and social media woes. They bring real perspectives to the conversation and use guest speakers such as Lisa Sasson, a clinical associate professor of Nutrition and Food Studies at New York University, who speak on the topic of what really is a “healthy lifestyle,” who give advice on how to make working out enjoyable and much more. The hosts discuss their personal experiences with the content matter while talking about not just physical aspects of wellness, but about the psychological and emotional aspects as well. The episodes are about an hour long each and are perfect to get you through that cardio session at the gym.

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” by Armchair Umbrella

“Armchair Expert” is hosted by Dax Shepard where he brings numerous guests from all walks of life to his session to talk with them about the “growth and betterment of life.” Different guests include Josh Hutcherson, Jay Leno, Scott Harrison and Jonathan Haidt. He airs a new episode every Monday which can be found on the podcast app, Spotify or his website, https://armchairexpertpod.com/. At about two hours long, the episodes he hosts are longer than average, so it’s definitely more of a podcast for a long drive.

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” by Scott Aukerman

This podcast originally began in 2009 as an airing radio show and since then it has produced over 570 episodes. Each episode is about an hour to two hours in length. The show is hosted by writer and comedian Scott Aukerman and is recorded in the Earwolf studios in Los Angeles, also founded by Aukerman. The podcast focuses on conversations between different celebrities and comedians in today’s world. The host and his guest compete in various games, improvisational sets and numerous cameos from other special guests. There even was a TV show of the same name that had a run of five seasons and was a spin-off of the infamous podcast. If you’re looking for podcasts that are less about self-help or true crime and more about entertainment, look no further than “Comedy Bang! Bang!”