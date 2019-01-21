Stay stylish while loading up on layers

There’s no doubt that beanies, boots, scarves, thick socks, gloves and jackets are staples of surviving winter in Binghamton. With the recent storm that hit the East Coast, the key to staying warm is layering. Pipe Dream has created a few tips to inspire your layering style in order to survive Binghamton’s rough weather without breaking your bank.

When beginning your winter-chic look, start with a bodysuit. For convenience, make sure to find one that snaps in all the right places. For the next layer, throw on a long-sleeved shirt. A great option for this is Uniqlo’s long-sleeved crew neck from its Heattech collection that costs around $15, which can be found on its website. The technology behind Uniqlo’s Heattech collection allows a super soft and thin fabric that absorbs your body’s moisture to generate heat and keep you from freezing in the below-zero temperatures on that trek to class.

After you’re set with the first two layers, add on a trendy turtleneck. Turtlenecks are perfect for layering because they provide extra warmth and are incredibly cute under baggy sweaters or cardigans. To take it to the next step, add on a cardigan or a sweater. Find one that’s been laying around your closet for quite some time or find one at the local Goodwill for less than $20. Worst case, you can pull out that Binghamton sweatshirt that you most likely bought at orientation if you’re in a pinch.

Another tip for staying warm is tucking your top into your jeans or leggings in order to trap heat.

If you’re trying to layer underneath your jeans, you can throw on a pair of leggings or tights underneath for maximum warmth. You can find faux fur-lined tights at Urban Outfitters for $18, which are currently on sale for $5, or plain opaque tights on Amazon for $8. Another great option is corduroy pants because the fabric is thick, yet stylish.

Choosing the right fabric is important for staying warm. Suitable materials for winter are wool, polyester and down because they insulate the body. Avoid breathable materials such as silk, rayon and linen.

The first places you lose heat are your extremities: your hands and feet. Before pulling on your trusty winter boots, make sure to grab a warm pair of socks with insulation in them to keep your feet warm. If your boots are short enough, have your socks peek out of the top to complete the look head-to-toe. If you usually keep your thumbs busy during your morning walk to class, invest in a pair of touchscreen knit gloves that will allow you to use your phone in the cold. For a good winter deal, you can snag a pair at Forever 21 for under $5.

Throw on your staple winter jacket with a beanie or beret, depending on your look for the day, and you’ll be good to go. However, if you want maximum warmth, you can double-layer your jackets. Bust out your favorite fall bomber, leather jacket or jean jacket and wear it underneath your primary winter coat if it’s not too bulky.