Ariana Grande, Sam Smith and Mike Posner released singles this month

A new year means a new beginning for everyone, including artists who want to make new styles of music. It may only be January, but many artists have already released some new songs. While some stray away from their usual styles, others cement themselves into a genre. Either way, this diverse list of songs should bring you the motivational bop you need to get those resolutions done.

“Move On” by Mike Posner

Mike Posner changes his genre up once again in this acoustic folk ballad. The singer’s first claim to fame was the 2009 electro-pop hit “Cooler Than Me,” which was followed by a period of silence until the breakout hit “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” in 2015, which was remixed by EDM duo Seeb into a house party song. Following that success, Posner formed a hip-hop duo with rapper blackbear called Mansionz and they released an album in 2017. Shaking it up once again, Posner started 2019 off by releasing “Move On,” a folk-rock song that details his struggle to keep making music after the deaths of his father and friend Avicii. It’s an uplifting acoustic ballad that’s sure to get your hopes up for the new year.

“Juice” by Lizzo

Released just four days into the new year, this song has been called the “first great song of 2019” by Rolling Stone. Lizzo’s newest song is a funky bop about self-empowerment that’s sure to get you dancing. It also features some retro beats, reminiscent of ’80s pop music if you’d like to get caught up in nostalgia this year. This is the song that’s meant to remind you to love and respect yourself and stop taking criticism from others because, as Lizzo says, you have to “blame it on the juice.”

“Keanu Reeves” by Logic

Similar to Logic’s previous tracks, “Keanu Reeves” is a song by the rapper about his recent claims to fame and mainstream success. Named after “The Matrix” actor, Logic brags about his new money and quick success after he released the song “1-800-273-8255” in 2017. He even references the song in “Keanu Reeves,” mentioning how he was known as the “1-800 guy” for a while before releasing more rap albums like “Bobby Tarantino II” and “YSIV” last year. This song is a ‘clapback’ at the haters in your life and should motivate you to take pride in all you’ve accomplished.

“Dancing with a Stranger” by Sam Smith & Normani

“Dancing with a Stranger” is Sam Smith’s first new song in over a year, so his comeback was a welcome surprise for 2019. As an added delight, it features former Fifth Harmony singer Normani, who released two solo songs with Calvin Harris in 2018 and is expected to release her own album later this year. This song is a slow electro bop that’s easy to dance to and gets stuck in your head, and it’s exciting to see how both of these artists will reinvent themselves in the new year.

“7 rings” by Ariana Grande

Ariana had a wildly successful year in 2018, releasing the multiplatinum-selling album “Sweetener” last year and holding the record for the most-watched music video in YouTube within 24 hours with “thank u, next.” To kick off 2019, “7 rings” is a rich-girl anthem about money and how it could buy happiness, at least for a little while. Using trap-inspired beats while sampling “My Favorite Things” from the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music,” the song seems to diverge from Grande’s usual pop sound and “good girl” image, but it’s also a tune you’ll surely be humming for the rest of the year.

“I Want It All” by COIN

A band popular in the indie pop scene, COIN’s newest single has a slightly darker tone compared to previous ones like the upbeat songs “Talk Too Much” and “Growing Pains,” but it still stays true to their genre. Similar to the styles of classic rock bands like Steely Dan, this song features heavier guitars and sensual lyrics. It’s a pleasant surprise that teases at an album release later this year, so here’s to hoping we hear more from this band as the year progresses.

“Twenty One” by Greyson Chance

This song technically shouldn’t be on this list since it was released at the end of 2018, but this artist is foreshadowing a huge comeback in 2019 that should not be ignored. You may remember Greyson Chance as the little kid who sang Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” while playing the piano in 2010, which led to Ellen DeGeneres signing him onto her record label right away. Since then, Chance has blossomed as an artist and is unrecognizable in his new party anthem “Twenty One,” which is also how old he is now. This song is all about living in the moment and putting any regrets you might have aside. The new single is part of a potential album coming in the new year so be sure to keep an eye out for that if this song is on your favorites playlist.