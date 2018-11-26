With or without the gym, this workout will get you in shape after the feast

Upon returning from Thanksgiving break, you might be feeling sluggish from all of the turkey, stuffing and other food you enjoyed this holiday. Though weightlifting is a great way to use those extra calories to build lean muscle, sometimes you want to just sweat it out. If you’re looking to burn off those extra Thanksgiving calories, Pipe Dream has a quick 30-minute cardio routine for your next workout. In using high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you can hit different muscle groups for a full-body burn and accelerate your heart rate in a short amount of time.

30-minute HIIT Workout

Repeat these first three exercises for three to four rounds at any gym that provides a box to jump on and medicine balls to throw against the wall in a designated area. The first set of exercises should take about 15 minutes, as you should take one- to two-minute breaks after each round. You can perform the timed treadmill intervals outside if you don’t have a gym membership.

Sidney Slon/Staff Photographer



Burpees (20 reps) Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then lower into squat position and jump with your arms straight up. When your feet hit the ground, place your hands on the ground to move into pushup position. Lower your chest to the ground and back up, then jump back up into the initial position. Repeat 20 times.

Sidney Slon/Staff Photographer



Box jumps (15 reps) To start, begin with feet hip-width apart. Lower into squat position, then jump up onto the box. When you land on the box, stay in squat position until you descend from it. Repeat 15 times.

Sidney Slon/Staff Photographer



Wall-ball squat toss (15 reps) Choose a medicine ball with a weight you feel comfortable raising above your head. With the medicine ball, stand with your feet approximately shoulder-width apart and lower into squat position, keeping the ball just below your chin. As you return to standing position, throw the medicine ball up against the wall, then catch the ball and return to squat position. Repeat 15 times.

Sidney Slon/Staff Photographer



Treadmill intervals (20 minutes) Walk on the treadmill for five minutes at 4 mph to warm up; adding incline is optional. Conclude the workout with five to 10 minutes of slow walking to cool down and slowly decrease your heart rate.

Sprints and jogs (1-minute intervals) For one minute, sprint at your maximum speed. Then, prop your feet up on the sides of the treadmill to lower your speed in order to begin jogging for another minute. After you adjust the speed, grab onto either side of the treadmill to place your feet back on the belt and start jogging. Repeat these intervals for 10 minutes. If you’re finding it too tough, walk instead of jogging to conserve your energy for the sprints. However, remember that the idea is to keep your heart rate up in order to maximize caloric output within a short amount of time.

Incline walking For five minutes, adjust your incline to at least 5 and your speed to a minimum of 3.5 mph. This portion of the workout will help change up your pace while keeping your heart rate high.