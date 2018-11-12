Learn the lyrics before the fall concert

With Binghamton University’s fall concert right around the corner, be sure to get your tickets for the Atlanta rapper, 21 Savage. Known for his trap stylings, 21 Savage blew up in 2015 after dropping his debut album, “The Slaughter Tape.” The album created headlines and was chosen for XXL’s Freshman Class of 2016. Following this honor, he dropped his largest and most popular project to date, “Issa Album,” in 2017. Many are anticipating his next studio album, which is supposed to come out next month, as he’s collaborating on it with legendary producer Pharrell Williams. There’s much to come from the “Saint Laurent Don” as “Savage Season” begins. If you need some more songs to jam out to before the concert, then we’ve got you covered with our 21 Savage playlist.

“Bank Account” — 21 Savage

In his most popular song to date, he proves his diversity as a rapper as the dark trap beat is entirely created by him. This self-produced song discusses his wealth, which is not only credited to his rap career but his financial management skills. He has talked about financial literacy through his newly released documentary and his charity program teaching students financial literacy. This shows a side of the rapper that many people don’t know, as he discusses how he’s decided to stop spending his money on flashy jewelry and, instead, start investing it.

“FaceTime” — 21 Savage

This slower song offers a change of pace from his usual style to discuss his rough upbringing and all the violence he has experienced. He shows his vulnerable and softer side, summing up his feelings toward a new girl in his life. This song shows raw emotion and gives the same trap style he is known for, but with an R&B twist, as he shows diverse potential again. With a mix of auto-tune and slapping bass, this song is sure to get you into a rhythm and in your feels.

“Clout” — Ty Dolla $ign (feat. 21 Savage)

21 Savage collaborates with hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign to put out this song that is sure to make you want to move. With the song’s trap style, heavy beat slaps and Ty Dolla $ign’s catchy vocals, 21 Savage complements the track perfectly with one quick verse. His use of triplets, which is an Atlanta-based rapping style made famous by Migos, hits hard with productions on the middle of his verse. If you enjoyed this song, be sure to look into Ty Dolla $ign with his R&B style.

“10 Freaky Girls” — Metro Boomin (feat. 21 Savage)

The most streamed song from his album, “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” hits hard as the song flows smoothly, showing once again that the 21 Savage and Metro Boomin duo is a powerful force. This album’s release was very sudden as Metro Boomin, a 25-year-old producer, announced he was to come out of retirement to put out this album with Travis Scott and 21 Savage. This song is one of three features that 21 Savage has on the album, and it isn’t 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s first collaboration, as they’ve released another joint album, “Without Warning.” Metro Boomin has also helped produce much of 21 Savage’s “Issa Album” and “Savage Mode.”

“No Heart” — 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

This song is one of his biggest hits off of the hit mixtape, “Savage Mode.” He shows off his signature darker style as he raps with this dark beat and low tone. He raps about his rough upbringing and discusses how he was kicked out of school in seventh grade for carrying a weapon. The song surely follows its title as he shows his heartless image through the lyrics, beat and flow.